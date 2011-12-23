Traders keep oil in Asian storage for later sale, undermine OPEC supply cuts
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
OSLO Dec 23 The British energy firm BG has made a small oil discovery in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.
"Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 1.5 and 4.0 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalent," or 9.4 and 25.2 million barrels, the agency said.
The partners in the find are, alongside BG (45 percent), Japan's Idemitsu (25 percent), Wintershall, a unit of German chemical giant BASF (20 percent) and RWE Dea . (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
MELBOURNE, June 13 The growing number of electric vehicles hitting roads is set to fuel a nine-fold increase in copper demand from the sector over the coming decade, according to an industry report on Tuesday. Electric or hybrid cars and buses are expected to reach 27 million by 2027, up from 3 million this year, according to a report by consultancy IDTechEx, commissioned by the International Copper Association (ICA). "Demand for electric vehicles is forecast to increas