OSLO Dec 23 The British energy firm BG has made a small oil discovery in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

"Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 1.5 and 4.0 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalent," or 9.4 and 25.2 million barrels, the agency said.

The partners in the find are, alongside BG (45 percent), Japan's Idemitsu (25 percent), Wintershall, a unit of German chemical giant BASF (20 percent) and RWE Dea . (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)