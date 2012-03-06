HONG KONG/LONDON, March 6 UK gas producer BG Group is considering selling a stake in its multi-billion dollar Queensland natural gas liquefaction facilities, sources close to the matter said, potentially paving the way for a restructuring of the region's LNG business.

BG could sell between 15 and 20 percent of the project, and based on past transactions, BG could raise up to $2 billion from the sale, one source said.

The cash would be reinvested in more profitable oil and gas exploration and production activities.

BG Group is the operator of the $15 billion Queensland Curtis Island LNG project, which is expected to start in 2014.

BG owns 93.75 percent of the two liquefaction units, or 'trains', a far higher percentage than it usually holds in such ventures.

A BG spokesman said: "We keep all assets in our global portfolio under review."