By Denny Thomas and Tom Bergin
| HONG KONG/LONDON, March 6
HONG KONG/LONDON, March 6 UK gas producer
BG Group is considering selling a stake in its
multi-billion dollar Queensland natural gas liquefaction
facilities, sources close to the matter said, potentially paving
the way for a restructuring of the region's LNG business.
BG could sell between 15 and 20 percent of the project, and
based on past transactions, BG could raise up to $2 billion from
the sale, one source said.
The cash would be reinvested in more profitable oil and gas
exploration and production activities.
BG Group is the operator of the $15 billion Queensland
Curtis Island LNG project, which is expected to start in 2014.
BG owns 93.75 percent of the two liquefaction units, or
'trains', a far higher percentage than it usually holds in such
ventures.
A BG spokesman said: "We keep all assets in our global
portfolio under review."