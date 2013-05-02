* Says Australia, Brazil projects on track

* Q1 earnings $1.183 bln vs consensus of $1.098 bln

* Shares rise 2.3 pct

By Sarah Young

LONDON, May 2 Better than expected results encouraged hopes British oil and gas company BG had turned the corner on Thursday after a rocky period due to failures to meet production goals.

Consecutive surprise downgrades to output forecasts over the last nine months have hammered shares in the company, damaging its reputation as a growth stock and alternative to big oil companies which are struggling to raise output.

BG shares showed the first positive reaction to quarterly results in more than a year, rising 2.3 percent, after it posted earnings of $1.183 billion in the first three months of 2013 were ahead of a consensus forecast of $1.098 billion.

Profits were still 3 percent lower on the year but the numbers left some analysts upbeat ahead of a keenly-awaited strategy update scheduled for two weeks time and helped relieve some of the pressure on a battered London stock market.

"We expect investors to become more comfortable with the superior investment case we find inside BG," Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said of the coming strategy update.

BG's chief executive Chris Finlayson, who took over from long-serving Frank Chapman at the end of 2012, said that a $20.4 billion project in Australia, QCLNG, was on track to start-up next year and added that oil developments in Brazil were also going to plan.

The new chief executive flagged, however, that BG's shape could begin to change come May 14 when he will outline his direction for the company.

"We will be talking about portfolio management at our strategy call," Finlayson told reporters on a conference call.

Analysts have long speculated that BG could reduce its stake in oil fields it co-owns with Petrobras in Brazil to help fund their development, a move the company has already made with its Australian QCLNG project.

The company is also expected to provide clarity on its production targets at its strategy update, having in February abandoned ambitions to become a 1 million barrel per day oil and gas producer by 2015.

The drop in earnings was a result of a 3 percent fall in production due to a North Sea field being closed for some of the quarter and ongoing difficulties with output in Egypt, and on higher costs linked to rising royalty payments.

BG joined other big oil companies in topping market expectations, including larger rival Shell, where Finlayson worked until 2010, which also reported on Thursday.