LONDON May 3 BG Group denied it was
planning a rights issue, scotching rumours that had weighed on
its shares after it announced an increase in its capital
expenditure budget.
"A rights issue is not part of our current plan, and the
funding programme that we have in place is going along very
nicely indeed and can accommodate the increases in our capex
that we're announced today," Chief Executive Frank Chapman told
analysts on a call on Thursday.
Chapman added that he did not expect a recovery to full
production this year at the Elgin Platform in the North Sea,
which is operated by France's Total and in which BG is
a stakeholder. The field was shut earlier this year following a
gas leak.
He also said output at the BMS exploration concession
offshore Brazil was currently pumping "well over" 100,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day.