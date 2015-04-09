By Dmitry Zhdannikov
But the 50 percent premium that Royal Dutch Shell
agreed to pay this week in a stock and cash deal to acquire
smaller rival BG says a lot about Shell's expectations
for a swift recovery in oil prices.
The beauty of the deal and the upside, though, won't be in
the bold bet turning good, say investors and analysts as they
urge Shell to use the deal as a opportunity to review its
portfolio and geography.
"The upside comes in the deal becoming a catalyst for change
in transforming the upstream business over the next 4-5 years in
a way that the previous pivot towards North American onshore
really failed to do, in our view," UBS said on Thursday.
Analysts from Barclays agreed that because the BG deal
brings Shell rich reserves and production outlook in Brazil and
the Gulf of Mexico, it hoped it would prompt the company to slow
down or relinquish less competitive assets.
"This includes high breakeven projects such as Shell's heavy
oil portfolio in Canada, assets difficult to develop such as
those in the Arctic and projects in geopolitically unstable
regions such as those in Iraq and onshore Nigeria," it said.
Shell's stock was up 1 percent on Thursday after falling 5
percent on Wednesday when investors expressed unease about the
generous premium even though they celebrated the fact that Shell
had finally done a big deal.
During a wave of mega-mergers 15 years ago - when BP
bought Arco and Amoco and Exxon bought Mobil - Shell
stayed on the sidelines.
RISING GEARING
Prior to the acquisition of BG, Shell, alongside Exxon, was
seen as one of the best companies in terms of breakeven, in
other words, its ability to balance its books, invest and pay
dividends from cashflow without borrowing too heavily.
Contrary to Shell, which prior to the acquisition needed $75
per barrel to balance its book, BG, going through a peak
investment period, needed a price of over $140, according to
analysts from Jefferies.
Graphic link.reuters.com/kek34w
"Shell's metrics/targets for the deal are based on the oil
price recovering to an average of $90 in 2018," said analysts
from Investec.
If prices stay lower, Shell would probably be forced to hit
its self-imposed gearing ceiling of 30 percent, up sharply from
its 2014 net debt/capital ratio of 12 percent and the imminent
20 percent post-deal completion, according to Investec.
That might cost Shell a downgrade in ratings, something the
firm said it would be prepared to sacrifice - if it was just a
one-notch downgrade - in order to preserve growth and dividends.
It is due to meet ratings agencies soon.
"Downside comes if oil prices stay low and costs don't fully
adjust: although by using mainly stock and not debt Shell has
largely hedged that effect out to shareholders," UBS said.
It said it estimated that each $10 per barrel difference in
the oil price scenario would result in a 2 percentage point
change in gearing for the combined company.
"With oil price expectations and hence near-term multiples
in flux, we turn to dividend as the basis for setting our Shell
target price," Deutsche Bank said in a note adding that it
believed the current yield of 5 percent was an appropriate
reflection of risk and reward at this point in the cycle.
