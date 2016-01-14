* Huibert Vigeveno to be named BG transition CEO
* Will oversee integration, synergies and layoffs
* Integration expected to take months
LONDON, Jan 14 Royal Dutch Shell's top
executive planning the integration of BG Group will
become transitional CEO of BG after expected completion of the
$48 billion acquisition next month, company sources said.
The appointment of Dutchman Huibert Vigeveno to oversee the
complex merger of the two global businesses comes as no
surprise.
Vigeveno was appointed last August to spearhead the joint
Shell-BG integration committee along with BG's Sinead Lynch, and
had previously headed Shell's operations in China and had also
worked for the Anglo-Dutch company in Brazil, two key markets
for the combined group.
He is likely to oversee hundreds of job cuts as part of
2,800 redundancies already outlined by Shell, which represent
roughly 3 percent of the combined group's workforce.
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden will head the merged entity after
the planned Feb. 15 completion of the deal while BG's Chief
Executive Officer Helge Lund is set to step down on the day the
merger is signed.
Implementing cost cuts and successfully integrating the two
companies will be crucial for Shell, which has had to adapt to
the industry's worst downturn in at least three decades after
oil prices fell by more than 70 percent over the past 18 months.
"The integration of BG Group is the single most critical
process for Shell to be successful this year," said Jefferies
analyst Jason Gammel.
"This will be about knitting the two organisations together
... It is an incredibly complex process of putting two
organisations that were doing the same thing together."
A Shell spokesperson confirmed Vigeveno's appointment as
transitional CEO of BG, adding that the appointment is
conditional upon, and effective from, completion of the
recommended Shell-BG combination.
A BG spokesman declined to comment.
Integration of BG's business and corporate operations is
expected to take many months.
Vigeveno will be tasked with integrating BG's oil and gas
production and trading operations as well as its corporate
business into Shell's much larger operations.
He will also manage the implementation of part of $3.5
billion of cost savings and synergies by 2018 which Shell has
identified in recent months in various segments including
corporate, administrative and IT operations as well as in oil
and gas marketing and shipping costs.
Shell has already started a major restructuring of its oil
and gas production, or upstream, operations ahead of the merger.
It has established a stand-alone integrated gas business led by
Maarten Wetselaar as part of a global upstream organisation
under the direction of current Upstream Director Andrew Brown.
An unconventional resources organisation will also be set up.
The deal is largely expected to win the required support of
Shell and BG shareholders later this month, even though the
sharp decline in oil prices has raised concerns among some
investors.
BG's current boss Lund, who had previously led Norway's
Statoil through a period of spectacular growth, has yet
to indicate his plans for after he steps down.
The merger will add around 20 percent to Shell's oil and gas
production and will turn it into the world's top LNG trader and
a major offshore oil producer with a large focus on Brazil.
