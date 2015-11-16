LONDON Nov 16 Royal Dutch Shell plans
to retain four members of BG Group's executive team after
the companies' planned merger next year, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
The memo indictates that the planned $70 billion takeover of
BG by Shell remains on track. Shell this month sought to ease
investor concerns over the deal by announcing costs cuts and
benefits that would make it work despite lower oil prices.
According to the Shell document, BG's Chief Operating
Officer Sami Iskander will become executive vice president for
joint ventures. Executive Vice President for Global Energy
Marketing and Shipping Steve Hill will be named executive vice
president for gas and energy marketing and trading while BG
General Counsel Tom Melbye Eide will become general counsel for
upstream.
Katie Jackson, BG Group's executive vice president for
global strategy and business development, who joined the company
last year from Norwegian oil company Statoil, will also
take up a yet unspecified role in the company, according to the
memo.
Shell hopes to complete the proposed acquisition early next
year. The merger, which will make Shell the world's top
liquified natural gas trader and a key offshore oil prodicer,
still requires regulatory approvals from Australia and China
before being brought before shareholders.
A Shell spokesman confirmed the memo, which was first
reported by Bloomberg, saying the announcement "shows there is
momentum behind the proposed merger with BG Group."
A BG spokesman also confirmed the proposed appointments.
BG Chief Executive Officer Helge Lund, who joined the
company from Statoil in February 2015, has said he would not
stay on after the merger.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Keith Weir)