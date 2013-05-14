LONDON May 14 British oil and gas company BG Group reset its 2015 output target at between 775,000 and 825,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) a day on Tuesday - down from the 1 million boe target it was forced to abandon in February.

The company set the target in a strategy announcement, led for the first time by new chief executive Chris Finlayson, who took over this year as the company faces production challenges in Egypt and embarks on costly investments in Brazil and Australia.