LONDON, March 25 BGC Partners, a
spun-off brokerage unit of Cantor Fitzgerald, has decided to
withdraw from trading in oil and oil products in London, trading
sources said on Monday.
The brokerage is a separate affiliate of global financial
services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, which lost 658 of its 960
employees who worked at the World Trade Center when it was
destroyed in the air attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Both are run by the same chairman and chief executive
officer, Howard W. Lutnick, and have shared initiatives to
donate profits to families of those killed in the attack.
BGC Partners declined to comment.
Around 10-15 people occupied roles in its oil and products
division, the trading sources said. Some were expected to find
new roles within the company.
Former BGC Partners traders were not free to discuss the
reasons for their departure as they had signed confidentiality
agreements.
However, one former BGC Partners broker who had worked in
the division said the firm had faced tough competition from
established players in the industry, adding the team had made
money during his time there.