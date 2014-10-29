Oct 29 Interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc said it appointed Phil Cramp as head of credit, repo and EGBs in London.

Cramp replaces Rob Kitchin, who is leaving BGC after two decades to pursue interests outside the industry.

Cramp, who assumes office on Dec. 1, was previously head of Credit EMEA at ICAP. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)