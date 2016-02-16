(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
Feb 16 BGEO Group Plc, the holding
company for JSC Bank of Georgia, reported a 29 percent rise in
full-year profit, helped by robust income in its banking and
healthcare businesses, beating sluggish economic growth in the
country.
The Tbilisi-headquartered bank, which was called Bank of
Georgia Holdings until November, said profit rose to 310.9
million laris ($125.4 million) in 2015 from 240.7 million laris
a year earlier.
Net interest margin rose to 7.7 percent, up 10 basis points
from the previous year.
Georgia's economic growth rate slowed to 2.8 percent in 2015
from 4.6 percent in 2014, hurt by a decline in exports and
remittances and a plunge in the Russian rouble. The
government expects a 3 percent economic growth in 2016.
Bank of Georgia has more than a third of Georgian banks'
market share based on total assets, total loans, total deposits
and total shareholders' equity.
The bank, which gained premium listing on the London Stock
Exchange in 2012, said revenue increased 39.6 percent to 751.3
million laris.
Banking net interest income rose 43.3 percent to 501.3
million laris.
Net profit jumped 78.1 percent to 23.6 million laris at the
company's healthcare business, which comprises Georgia
Healthcare Group, the country's largest health insurance
provider.
"With a healthcare business, a real estate business and an
investment management business that have the potential to create
significant value, the shares will do well either through
crystallising the value in the subsidiaries or simply through
continued earnings growth," Panmure Gordon analysts wrote in a
note.
BGEO's stock rose as much as 5 percent to 1813 pence on
Tuesday morning on the London Stock Exchange.
Rival TBC Bank will report its full-year results
on Thursday.
($1 = 2.4800 laris)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair and Gopakumar Warrier)