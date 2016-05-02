BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
LIBREVILLE May 2 Central Africa-focused BGFIBank Group announced a net profit of 30 billion CFA francs ($52.82 million) in 2015, up 24 percent from the previous year, the bank announced during its annual general assembly on Monday.
The group, which offers commercial and investment banking, specialised financial and insurance services in Central Africa's six-nation CFA franc zone, recorded net banking income of 218 billion CFA francs, an increase of 17 percent from 2014.
($1 = 568.0000 CFA francs) (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Joe Bavier, editing by David Evans)
OSLO, May 16 Norway's $941-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it had acquired three properties in London for 120 million pounds ($154.55 million) in partnership with the Crown Estate.