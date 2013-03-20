March 20 BG Group is set to sign a 20-year contract worth as much as $20 billion to provide liquefied natural gas to the western Indian state of Gujarat, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing people with knowledge of the deal.

In 2011, the British oil and gas firm entered into an initial agreement with India's state-owned Gujarat State Petroleum Corp to explore supplying as much as 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.

The Financial Times reported that BG will sign a final deal on Wednesday confirming the full value of the contract and the date of its commencement.

The deal could be worth $20 billion although the ultimate value would depend on the fluctuating price of LNG, FT said citing analysts.

BG could not be reached for comment outside normal working hours.