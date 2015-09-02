(Adds quotes, details, changes dateline from BRUSSELS)
LONDON, Sept 2 Royal Dutch Shell gained
EU approval on Wednesday for its $70 billion acquisition of
Britain's BG Group, the second of four key markets needed
to clear the deal.
The European Commission said the transaction would not grant
Shell market power in oil and gas exploration, the liquefaction
of gas and the wholesale supply of liquefied natural gas.
The takeover, which will see Shell become the world's top
liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer and a major deepwater oil
player, is on track for completion in early 2016, Shell's Chief
Executive, Ben van Beurden, said in a statement.
The deal, announced in April, received the green light from
Brazil in July but still requires mandatory approvals from
authorities in Australia and China.
U.S. regulators have also cleared the acquisition.
"Receiving clearance from the European Commission underlines
the good progress we are making on the deal," van Beurden said.
Shell announced in July 6,500 job cuts and deep spending
cuts in order to reassure investors it will be able to finance
the BG acquisition as oil prices are expected to stage only a
modest recovery in the coming years.
Shell's shares were down 0.5 percent in London at 1425 GMT,
while BG was up 1.3 percent. The broader FTSE Oil & Gas index
was down 0.3 percent.
