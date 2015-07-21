BERLIN, July 21 Austrian property company
Conwert is in exclusive talks to buy German
residential property group BGP, it said on Tuesday.
BGP, which owns more than 16,000 apartments with a net asset
value of 1.1 billion euros ($1.20 billion), had previously been
working on a stock market listing, but its owners had also been
interested in a sale, sources told Reuters earlier this year.
Conwert, which had itself been the subject of a takeover
attempt by Deutsche Wohnen earlier this year, said it
was currently conducting due diligence of the assets.
"Conwert has not until now entered into any binding
agreements concerning the potential acquisition of the relevant
assets and the outcome of the related discussions is completely
open," it said in a brief statement.
