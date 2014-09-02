WARSAW, Sept 2 Poland's financial watchdog KNF has approved BNP Paribas's takeover of Polish rival Bank BGZ in a move that will allow France's largest listed bank to strengthen its presence in the eastern European country.

KNF said on Tuesday that BNP would keep BGZ listed and would increase its proportion of shares available to public investors on the Warsaw bourse. BGZ will take over BNP Paribas Bank Polska and will keep the BGZ name.

In August, BNP Paribas offered to buy the shares of BGZ at 80.47 zlotys each as part of its acquisition of BGZ from Dutch firm Rabobank.

The offer values Poland's No.11 lender by assets at almost 4.52 billion zlotys ($1.41 billion), more than the 4.2 billion purchase tag BNP agreed with Rabobank last year.

(1 dollar = 3.2095 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)