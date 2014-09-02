BRIEF-Oxley Holdings posts qtrly revenue of S$386.5 mln
* Qtrly PATMI S$45.7 million versus S$52.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Sept 2 Poland's financial watchdog KNF has approved BNP Paribas's takeover of Polish rival Bank BGZ in a move that will allow France's largest listed bank to strengthen its presence in the eastern European country.
KNF said on Tuesday that BNP would keep BGZ listed and would increase its proportion of shares available to public investors on the Warsaw bourse. BGZ will take over BNP Paribas Bank Polska and will keep the BGZ name.
In August, BNP Paribas offered to buy the shares of BGZ at 80.47 zlotys each as part of its acquisition of BGZ from Dutch firm Rabobank.
The offer values Poland's No.11 lender by assets at almost 4.52 billion zlotys ($1.41 billion), more than the 4.2 billion purchase tag BNP agreed with Rabobank last year.
(1 dollar = 3.2095 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Qtrly PATMI S$45.7 million versus S$52.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 28 The biggest inflow into European equity funds since 2015 helped drive a $21 billion inflow into global equity funds in the latest week, the largest since the U.S. presidential election in November, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.