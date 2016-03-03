SARAJEVO, March 3 Bosnia's BH Telecom on Thursday reported a 2015 pretax net profit of 89.9 million Bosnian marka ($50 million) up 1.3 percent from a year earlier.

The majority state-owned company said at a news conference that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 5 percent to 209.8 million marka.

The Sarajevo-based company is one of three Bosnian telecoms firms along with HT Mostar, based in the southern town of Mostar and Banja Luka-based m:tel.

(1$ = 1.802 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jason Neely)