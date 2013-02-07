Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
JERUSALEM Indian auto components maker Bharat Forge (BFRG.NS) and Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) (ESLT.O) said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to supply advanced artillery and mortar systems to the Indian military.
The joint venture will offer solutions in Elbit's Artillery Guns & Mortar segment and roll out a range of products such as the Advanced Indian Gun System, the companies said in a statement.
The venture "will address Indian defence requirements with operationally proven systems from Elbit Systems that have been customised and adapted for Indian conditions ... for end-to-end solutions for artillery systems and armored vehicles upgrades established by Bharat Forge recently in India," said Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.