JERUSALEM Feb 7 Indian auto components maker
Bharat Forge and Israeli defence contractor Elbit
Systems said on Thursday they were forming a
joint venture to supply advanced artillery and mortar systems to
the Indian military.
The joint venture will offer solutions in Elbit's Artillery
Guns & Mortar segment and roll out a range of products such as
the Advanced Indian Gun System, the companies said in a
statement.
The venture "will address Indian defence requirements with
operationally proven systems from Elbit Systems that have been
customised and adapted for Indian conditions ... for end-to-end
solutions for artillery systems and armored vehicles upgrades
established by Bharat Forge recently in India," said Baba
Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge.
