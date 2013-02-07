(Adds details, quote)

JERUSALEM Feb 7 Indian auto components maker Bharat Forge and Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to supply advanced artillery and mortar systems to the Indian military.

The joint venture will offer solutions in Elbit's Artillery Guns & Mortar segment and roll out a range of products such as the Advanced Indian Gun System, the companies said in a statement.

The venture "will address Indian defence requirements with operationally proven systems from Elbit Systems that have been customised and adapted for Indian conditions ... for end-to-end solutions for artillery systems and armored vehicles upgrades established by Bharat Forge recently in India," said Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge.

