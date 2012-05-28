NEW DELHI May 28 India's Bharati Shipyard Ltd swung to a quarterly loss on Monday, on plunging revenues and skyrocketing interest and financial charges.

India's second-largest private shipbuilder incurred a loss of 365 million rupees in the January-March quarter, compared with a profit of 382.3 million a year ago.

Net sales fell 63 percent to 1.29 billion rupees, Bharati Shipyard said in a statement to the stock exchanges. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)