BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share
NEW DELHI May 28 India's Bharati Shipyard Ltd swung to a quarterly loss on Monday, on plunging revenues and skyrocketing interest and financial charges.
India's second-largest private shipbuilder incurred a loss of 365 million rupees in the January-March quarter, compared with a profit of 382.3 million a year ago.
Net sales fell 63 percent to 1.29 billion rupees, Bharati Shipyard said in a statement to the stock exchanges. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.