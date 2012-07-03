HONG KONG, July 3 (Basis Point) - Seven banks are close to clubbing the US$140m eight-year term loan for Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd, sources said.

Bank Muscat, DBS Bank, Korea Development Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, State Bank of India and UOB have committed to the deal, joining coordinator Deutsche Bank. Allocations and signing are targeted for this week.

As previously reported, the eight-year loan has a call option for banks after five years. The loan pays an all-in of 375bp via a margin of 345bp.

The company is promoted by state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Oman Oil Co. The deal is guaranteed by BPCL.

Proceeds will be used for the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh which is being expanded at a cost of around Rs127bn (US$2.3bn). (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)