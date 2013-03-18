NEW DELHI, March 18 An Indian court temporarily
halted on Monday the execution of a government order asking
Bharti Airtel to immediately stop 3G mobile services
in some zones as it continues to hear the case, two lawyers on
the case said, in a reprieve to the country's top
telecommunications carrier.
Bharti Airtel had challenged in Delhi High Court a
telecommunications ministry order asking it to stop providing 3G
services in seven zones where it does not have its own airwaves
and is offering the services through pacts with other carriers.
The telecommunications ministry had said such pacts were
illegal and ordered Bharti to pay a penalty of $65 million.
The Delhi High Court also said Bharti would not immediately
need to pay the penalty, according to the lawyers. It will hear
the case next on May 8, one of the lawyers said.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Jijo Jacob)