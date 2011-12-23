MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian telecoms firm Bharti Airtel said the government's decision to disallow 3G services roaming agreements among carriers was "arbitrary" and that it would take appropriate action to protect its rights.

The decision is a blow to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone's India unit and Idea Cellular, three of the country's top four carriers, which currently provide 3G services beyond their licensed zones through roaming pacts.

"The reverse stance taken by the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) from its earlier stated position sends a wrong signal, not only within the telecom industry but to the entire business community," Bharti said in a statement.