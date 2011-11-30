NEW DELHI Nov 30 Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile phone carrier, said on Wednesday it has crossed 50 million customers in Africa, where it acquired mobile operations in 15 countries in a $9 billion deal in June last year.

Bharti currently operates in total 19 countries across Asia and Africa and is the world's fifth-biggest mobile operator by subscribers.

The company has an internal target to have 100 million customers in Africa by the end of March 2013. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)