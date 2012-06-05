A man touches a screen on a Bharti Airtel advertisement billboard during the launch ceremony for 4G services in Kolkata April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) shares fall 2.4 percent ahead of a meeting of the group of ministers later in the day that will decide on the base price for an upcoming 2G airwave auction and establish other rules.

The auction follows a Supreme Court order to revoke all permits awarded in the scandal-tainted 2008 sale.

According to the Economic Times newspaper, the telecoms ministry has proposed in an inter-governmental note to make it compulsory for all operators to match the auction-determined price for their existing 2G airwaves for the remaining period of their licences.

Economic Times says the measures would cost the sector 1.2 trillion rupees, citing "industry calculations."

Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) falls 0.7 percent, Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) shares down 0.1 percent.