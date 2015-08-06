(Adds CEO comments, details, changes dateline)
By Aditi Shah and Aman Shah
GURGAON, India Aug 6 India's top cellular
carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd is expanding its
fourth-generation (4G) mobile phone services to cover nearly 300
towns in the coming weeks, ahead of a launch by a formidable
newcomer.
Mobile phone carriers in India, the world's second-biggest
market by number of customers, have spent billions of dollars
on buying telecom airwaves to meet surging demand for data
services.
The crowded market is bracing for more competition as
Reliance Jio, the telecoms unit of cash-rich conglomerate
Reliance Industries Ltd, prepares to offer 4G services
starting in December.
In 2012, Bharti Airtel launched a 4G network in Kolkata city
and currently runs trials in 51 towns. It will cover in the
coming weeks 296 towns in 14 of 22 service areas, the company's
India Chief Executive Gopal Vittal said on Thursday.
"This is a very competitive market and it keeps us on our
toes," Vittal told reporters at a news conference in Gurgaon,
outside the Indian capital city New Delhi.
Companies including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio won
airwaves needed to run 4G services five years ago, but have been
slow to roll out services due to technology problems and lack of
devices.
Proliferation of cheap smartphones, led by Chinese brands,
has prompted more Indians to use their handsets to access the
Internet and demand faster downloads. An Internet-based startup
boom in the country has also seen increased adaptability on
smartphones, bolstering the demand for high-speed data.
4G services should make it much faster than 3G services to
surf the web on mobile phones, tablets and laptops.
The number of mobile web users in India is expected to grow
by around 28 percent annually between 2013 and 2017 and reach
314 million by the end of 2017, according to a report released
by the Internet and Mobile Association of India and KPMG.
Bharti Airtel, which posted 87 percent growth in mobile data
traffic in its results for the three months to June, decided to
ramp up its 4G services in recent months as it saw prices of
devices falling, Vittal told Reuters.
Bharti will price its 4G services at existing 3G costs and
aims to migrate more and more of its Internet subscribers to 4G,
it said.
The mobile carrier is partnering with India's largest online
marketplace Flipkart to bundle devices with 4G-enabled SIM
cards. It has also entered into a pact with Samsung Electronics
to sell services using the Korean company's retail
store network in India.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)