ABUJA May 8 India's Bharti Airtel
plans annual capital expenditure of $1 billion in the next few
years and will focus on deepening investments in 17 African
countries rather than entering new markets, Chief Executive
Sunil Mittal told Reuters on Thursday.
The telecoms firm is comfortable with its debt levels of
2.5-2.6 times EBITDA and is evaluating options for the sale,
leaseback or sharing of its African transmission towers, Mittal
said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Abuja,
Nigeria.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing
by Jane Baird)