JOHANNESBURG/DUBAI Nov 19 Bharti Airtel's
planned disposal of mobile phone towers in Africa will
see it sell masts in Tanzania to Helios Towers, while units in
Malawi will go to Eaton Towers, a person with knowledge of the
deal said on Wednesday.
Mobile operators such as India's Bharti have been selling
masts to specialist tower firms and leasing them back to cut
maintenance costs on a continent with poor access to electricity
and shoddy roads.
The Tanzania sale will include about 1,000 towers, said the
source, who declined to be identified because the deal has not
been concluded. The source did not say how many towers in Malawi
would be sold.
Bharti has said it would sell 3,500 towers across six
African countries to Eaton, and 3,100 masts in four countries to
Helios. It has not given details on the countries involved.
Eaton Chief Executive Alan Harper declined to comment on the
details of the sales. Helios and Bharti both declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura in Johannesburg and Matt
Smith in Dubai; editing by David Dolan)