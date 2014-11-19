(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG/DUBAI Nov 19 Bharti Airtel's
planned disposal of mobile phone towers in Africa will
see it sell masts in Tanzania to Helios Towers, while units in
Malawi will go to Eaton Towers, a person with knowledge of the
deal said on Wednesday.
Mobile operators such as India's Bharti have been selling
masts to specialist tower firms and leasing them back to cut
maintenance costs on a continent with poor access to electricity
and shoddy roads.
The Tanzania sale will include about 1,000 towers, said the
source, who declined to be identified because the deal has not
been concluded. The source did not say how many towers in Malawi
would be sold.
Bharti has said it would sell 3,500 towers across six
African countries to Eaton, and 3,100 masts in four countries to
Helios. It has not given details on the countries involved.
Eaton Chief Executive Alan Harper declined to comment on the
details of the sales, including the countries involved. Helios
and Bharti both declined to comment.
"They've been signed but the deals haven't closed yet,"
Harper said.
"We're talking 3,500 towers across six countries so it takes
time to move those sorts of transactions forward but we would
hope that sort of transaction timeframe would be realistic," he
said when asked whether the transactions would be done by the
end of the first quarter of 2015.
Helios, founded by George Soros-backed Helios Investment
Partners, says it is Africa's largest tower firm with over 7,800
towers. Other operators in Africa are American Tower and
Lagos-listed IHS.
African mobile use is relatively low and a prime attraction
for tower companies is to build new sites to reach uncovered
sections and meet rising demand for Internet connectivity.
Several other telecom operators have already offloaded
thousands of towers. In September, South Africa's MTN,
sold some 9,100 Nigerian towers to a new joint venture with IHS.
The two companies have also had transactions in Cameroon, Ivory
Coast, Rwanda and Zambia.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura in Johannesburg and Matt
Smith in Dubai and Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by David
Dolan and Mark Potter)