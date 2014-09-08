MUMBAI, Sept 8 India's Bharti Airtel Ltd
has agreed to sell more than 3,500 of its mobile phone
masts in six African countries to telecommunications tower
company Eaton Towers in a bid to cut costs, the companies said
on Monday.
Bharti Airtel will lease back the towers from Eaton under a
10-year contract, the companies said in a statement. They did
not disclose financial details of the deal.
In July, Bharti Airtel agreed to sell about 3,100 masts in
four African countries to Helios Towers Africa. The sales are
part of the Indian group's plan to divest most of its more than
15,000 towers in Africa in a process that sources have said
could raise up to $2 billion.
