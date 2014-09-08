(Adds sources on deal value, details)
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, Sept 8 Bharti Airtel Ltd has
agreed to sell more than 3,500 mobile phone masts in six African
nations to telecommunications tower firm Eaton Towers, in a deal
sources said could be worth up to $800 million.
Bharti Airtel will lease back the towers from Eaton under a
10-year contract, the companies said in a statement on Monday.
They did not disclose financial details.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said the sale
would be worth between $600 million and $800 million. One said
the final price had still to be agreed before the two sides
close the deal in the coming months.
Bharti Airtel, India's biggest telecoms group which operates
in 20 African countries, is selling most of its more than 15,000
mobile phone masts there to cut costs. Maintenance is typically
more expensive in Africa due to factors such as security costs
and electricity shortages.
Bharti bought loss-making mobile phone operations in Africa
from Kuwait's Zain in 2010, but has yet to turn a
profit because of high operational costs and a heavy debt load.
In July, Bharti agreed to sell about 3,100 masts in four
African countries to Helios Towers Africa.
The latest agreement with Eaton Towers for six countries
includes Ghana, Uganda and Kenya but not Nigeria - Bharti
Airtel's biggest African market - one of the sources said.
The sale of assets is positive for Bharti Airtel investors
as it helps the company repay part of its debt load.
At the end of June, Bharti Airtel had a net debt of $9.6
billion, most of which was related to its $9 billion purchase of
the African telecoms operations.
Bharti Airtel shares, valued at nearly $27 billion, closed
0.7 percent higher on Monday in a Mumbai market that rose 1.08
percent. The stock gained 8.5 percent last week.
Eaton Towers was founded by former telecoms executives in
2008 and started operations two years later. The Bharti deal
will expand its footprint to seven countries in Africa and give
it more than 5,000 towers.
Under the terms of the deal, Eaton Towers will also lease
the former Bharti towers to other carriers, Eaton said. Eaton
was advised by investment bank Moelis & Company in the deal.
