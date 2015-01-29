Jan 29 Bharti Airtel said on Thursday
its mobile commerce unit will apply for a payments bank licence
which will allow India's biggest telecom network carrier to
offer basic banking services like remittances and deposits, but
not lend money.
If the company gets a licence, Kotak Mahindra Bank
will buy a 19.9 percent stake in Bharti Airtel's wholly-owned
subsidiary, Airtel M Commerce Services Ltd (AMSL), as an
investor, it said in a statement.
India has set a Feb. 2 deadline for applying for these
licences. Payments banks, led by mobile operators and pre-paid
specialists with existing networks, are expected to bring
financial services within the reach of hundreds of millions of
people.
AMSL, set up in June 2010, provides mobile commerce
services.
Payment banks will be allowed not only to accept cash, but
also to pay it out. The prepaid payment instrument license
holders are not.
Airtel is the first major network carrier to announce its
application for these licences, which are expected to be a
cornerstone in the Narendra Modi government's push for financial
inclusion.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)