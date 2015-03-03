Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
NEW DELHI, March 3 Top Indian telecommunications carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd said it would collaborate with China Mobile Ltd on growing fourth-generation (4G) mobile data services.
The two companies will also work on a joint strategy for procurement of 4G devices including smartphones, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
Bharti Airtel operates 4G networks in some Indian cities. Operators in China and India are launching 4G on the TD-LTE technology standard, while most of the western world uses a different technology for 4G. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)
