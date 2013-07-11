India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
Bharti Airtel said it is "shocked" and "disappointed" to receive a demand notice of 6.50 billion rupees from the DoT. The company said it believes that demand for penalty is "devoid of any merit" and has no justification both on facts and in law.
Bharti added that the DoT order leaves company with no choice but to litigate.
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI India will launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.