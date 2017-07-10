FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti Airtel says to invest $310 million to improve services
July 10, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 7 minutes ago

Bharti Airtel says to invest $310 million to improve services

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016.Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Top Indian mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Monday it would invest 20 billion rupees ($310 million) over three years to improve its services.

As part of the plan, the company will invest in redesigning its 2,500 stores across the country, revamping its app, and improving its postpaid services, said Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's chief executive for India and South Asia, at a news conference.

India's highly-competitive telecoms sector has been disrupted by cut-price offerings from new entrant Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, backed by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Bharti Airtel and rivals including Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit have cut prices to retain customers.

Bharti Airtel will allow customers to carry forward up to 200 GB of unused data a month to the next cycle, Vittal said. ($1 = 64.5425 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI; Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

