NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's biggest telecommunications carrier, Bharti Airtel Ltd, said it will invest 600 billion rupees ($8.98 billion) over three years to upgrade its network to improve voice and data services in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market by number of customers.

The bulk of the investment will be in building infrastructure as the company has already bought most of the radio airwaves needed, Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's chief executive for India and South Asia, told a news conference.

The planned investment includes the capital expenditure target of about $2.2 billion for the current fiscal year to March 2016.

Competition in the Indian telecommunications sector is set to heat up as Reliance Industries, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is preparing to launch the nation's biggest 4G broadband network. ($1 = 66.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)