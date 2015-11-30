NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's biggest
telecommunications carrier, Bharti Airtel Ltd, said it
will invest 600 billion rupees ($8.98 billion) over three years
to upgrade its network to improve voice and data services in the
world's second-biggest mobile phone market by number of
customers.
The bulk of the investment will be in building
infrastructure as the company has already bought most of the
radio airwaves needed, Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's chief
executive for India and South Asia, told a news conference.
The planned investment includes the capital expenditure
target of about $2.2 billion for the current fiscal year to
March 2016.
Competition in the Indian telecommunications sector is set
to heat up as Reliance Industries, controlled by
India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is preparing to launch the
nation's biggest 4G broadband network.
($1 = 66.7800 Indian rupees)
