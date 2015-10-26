MUMBAI Oct 26 Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top mobile carrier by subscribers, posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly net profit that beat estimates, helped by a surge in data usage by customers.

Bharti Airtel, headed by Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, said net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 15.23 billion indian rupees ($234.42 million), up from 13.83 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a net profit of 11.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue rose 4 percent to 238.36 billion rupees for the second quarter from a year earlier. Mobile data revenue grew 60 percent during the quarter. ($1 = 64.9700 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)