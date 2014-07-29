BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
July 29 Top Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel posted a 61 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by less competition.
Bharti raked in 11.08 billion rupees ($184.31 million) of profit, up from 6.89 billion last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 12.17 billion rupees (1 US dollar = 60.1150 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by David Holmes)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago