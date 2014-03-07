Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Bharti Airtel(BRTI.NS) rise after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgrades the company's ratings, traders said.
S&P, late on Thursday, raised Bharti's long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
The rating agency says the upgrade reflects expectation that Bharti will use its significant free operating cash flows and funds from strategic measures to reduce its leverage to a level that is in line with an "intermediate" financial risk profile.
Bharti shares were trading 4.2 percent higher at 298.95 rupees as of 1.05 p.m.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.