A worker cleans a logo of Bharti Airtel at its zonal office building in Chandigarh May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) falls 1.2 percent while Nifty gains 0.9 percent.

Stock down 15.3 percent in Oct-Dec quarter so far vs 3.3 percent gain in the Nifty.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio may offer 4G services at cheap prices which may trigger a tariff war for data - investors.

Reliance Industries (RLIN.NS) expects to start offering 4G telecom services next year.

Bharti Airtel's foreign currency debt may also lead to mark to market losses amid emerging market currency volatility - traders.

($1 = 63.5150 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)