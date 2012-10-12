Top Indian telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel lost almost 1 million mobile customers in September, data released by an industry body showed, as carriers in the world's second-biggest wireless services market continue to disconnect inactive users in a clean-up drive.

Bharti's mobile customer base declined 0.98 million to 185.9 million as of September, the Cellular Operators Association of India said on Friday.

Second-ranked Vodafone India's (VOD.L) mobile customers declined 0.69 million to 152.7 million during the month, while fourth-ranked Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) lost 0.51 million mobile customers to 115.5 million, the industry body said.

