Bharti Airtel advertisement board is installed against the backdrop of company's telecommunication tower in Kochi November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Bharti Airtel said its board will consider on Friday appointing Manoj Kohli as the company's managing director, extending a management restructuring exercise aimed at reviving growth at the world's No. 4 cellular carrier by customers.

Kohli, a company veteran, currently heads Bharti Airtel's international operations as its chief executive officer and is also a joint managing director of the company. He is currently based in Nairobi, the headquarters of Bharti Airtel's African operations.

Bharti's founder billionaire Sunil Mittal, who is currently its chairman and managing director, will become executive chairman of the company, after Kohli moves to his new role.

Gopal Vittal, who is set to take over as the chief executive of Bharti Airtel's key domestic operations in March, is to be named as an additional director and joint managing director, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.