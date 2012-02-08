NEW DELHI Feb 8 Bharti Airtel, the world's fifth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, is seeing some benefits of last year's increase in call prices in India, Sanjay Kapoor, chief executive officer for India and South Asia, said.

Bharti's revenue in Africa is growing faster than its operation expenses, Manoj Kohli, chief executive officer for international operations, said, adding that the company was past peak capital expenditure in its operations in the region.

Bharti reported on Wednesday a 22 percent fall in quarterly profit -- its eighth straight quarter of declining profits -- hit by higher interest costs. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)