NEW DELHI Feb 8 Bharti Airtel, the world's fifth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, had net debt of 677.63 billion rupees ($13.8 billion) at end-December, the company said.

Bharti reported on Wednesday a 22 percent fall in quarterly profit -- its eighth straight quarter of declining profits -- hit by higher interest costs. ($1 = 49.2050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)