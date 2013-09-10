NEW DELHI, Sept 10 Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will be the network partner for Bharti Airtel Ltd's third-generation (3G) network in Bangladesh, the companies said on Tuesday.

Bharti Airtel won this week 5 megahertz of 3G spectrum in an auction in Bangladesh for $105 million.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal. Bharti Airtel, the top Indian phone carrier, offers telecommunications services in 20 countries across Asia and Africa. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)