HONG KONG Nov 16 Competition in India's
mobile market will remain intense, with the overcrowded
15-player sector in need of consolidation to lift margins, a
senior executive at market leader Bharti Airtel Ltd
said on Wednesday.
Sanjay Kapoor, Bharti's chief executive for India and South
Asia, also said the company saw an increase in the uptake of
third-generation (3G) services it launched earlier this year,
although mass adoption of premium services would take time.
India is the world's second-biggest mobile market after
China and one of the fastest-growing markets. But the market is
ferociously competitive, with a sharp fall in voice service
prices in the second half of 2009 squeezing profitability over
the last two years.
Call prices have since stabilised -- Bharti and some rivals,
including Reliance Communications Ltd and Vodafone
Group Plc's local unit, raised prices by about a fifth
earlier this year.
Kapoor said competition was "fairly intense" when it came to
acquisition of new subscribers and that many of Bharti's rivals
were sacrificing profits in the race.
"The Indian market is the still the most competitive market
in the world. Otherwise, why would the bulk of the operators
work at prices that are much below their costs?" he said on the
sidelines of a conference in Hong Kong. "How many players are
there whose prices cover their entire costs? Very few. (The
rest) are virtually losing money to participate in the market."
The Indian government is working to ease rules for
telecommunications mergers and acquisitions to facilitate
industry consolidation, a move seen as positive for companies
such as Bharti, which were hit after the country issued more
telecom licences in 2008.
"Consolidation is inevitable," Kapoor said. "The number of
players competing in the market has to drastically go down ...
so that will happen. Whether it happens through acquisitions or
through closures and walkouts, or it happens in any other form
is a matter of debate," he said.
Bharti has previously said it would not be averse to making
acquisitions in India.
3G UPTAKE
Companies including Bharti launched 3G networks this year
after spending billions of dollars to buy airwaves in a state
auction last year and are betting on the pick up of premium data
services to improve margins, although the initial response has
been lower than expected.
"Creating an ecosystem for a 3G type of technology takes
time," Kapoor said, adding that he remained optimistic on the
potential of broadband in the market where less than a tenth of
the population use Internet.
Earlier this month, Bharti reported a bigger-than-expected
fall in quarterly profit. The decline was its seventh
consecutive quarter of profit drop, amid higher interest costs,
foreign exchange losses and its money-losing African operations.
Bharti had 7 million 3G customers in India, with a quarter
of them using the services regularly, Kapoor said earlier this
month. The company also owned permits for fourth-generation
wireless services in four zones and planned to launch networks
based on the TD-LTE technology before the end of the current
fiscal year to March.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Chris Lewis)