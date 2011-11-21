* Bharti shares pare losses after falling as much as 3.6 pct
* Police searched Bharti, Vodafone offices on Saturday
* Police say companies were favoured for spectrum grant
Nov 21 Shares in Bharti Airtel,
India's top mobile phone carrier, fell as much as 3.6 percent on
Monday after the federal police searched its offices and those
of Vodafone's Indian unit as part of an investigation
into alleged irregularities in the allocation of the nation's
airwaves.
Bharti shares pared losses to trade 1.04 percent lower at
0644 GMT in a Mumbai market down 1.2 percent.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a
case against the companies, two former telecoms ministry
officials and others, it said. The case relates to alleged
irregularities in allotting mobile spectrum during the previous
government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is now
in opposition.
Alleged "undue favour" shown to companies had cost the
government about 5.08 billion rupees ($98 million) over
2001-2007, the CBI said on its website.
The CBI said the former telecoms ministry officials with
approval of the then-telecoms minister took an alleged "hurried
decision" on Jan. 31, 2002, to grant additional spectrum beyond
6.2 megahertz to the companies in violation of the report of a
technical committee.
Pramod Mahajan, the then-telecoms minister, has been
excluded from the case since he died in 2006.
"The market is not shocked by the CBI enquiry as it was
expected since media reports were already suggesting that the
agency could widen the scope for enquiry into telecom firms,"
said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management in
New Delhi.
India's Supreme Court, which is monitoring the probe into a
2007-2008 telecoms scandal that rocked the ruling Congress
Party-led government, had asked the CBI to investigate any
possible irregularities in the grant of licences from 2001 to
2007.
A state auditor has estimated a potential revenue loss of up
to $39 billion to the government due to below-market sales of
licences in 2007-08. A trial recently began in the case, which
involves a former telecoms minister, a lawmaker and several
other government and company officials.
Bharti Airtel said on Saturday all spectrum given to it had
been as per the government policy, while Vodafone said its
documents were in complete compliance with the governing laws.
The new case could give the Congress party ammunition to
fight back against the main opposition BJP's attacks against the
government. Shouting matches and walkouts have shut down
parliament on a near daily basis for much of the year.
Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday.
The BJP has said the searches were carried out to deflect
scrutiny away from the government's own corruption scandals.
($1 = 51.66 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing
by Aradhana Aravindan and Matt Driskill)