NEW DELHI, April 21 Top Indian mobile phone
carrier Bharti Airtel signed up 2.5 million
subscribers in March, its highest monthly addition in a year,
partly helped by a court order revoking the licenses of its
smaller rivals over a corruption scandal.
Carriers including Telenor and Sistema's
India units, Idea Cellular and Tata Teleservices are
set to lose some or all of their zonal telecom permits after
India's Supreme Court in February ordered cancellation of all
licences awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale.
Analysts expect older and established firms such as Bharti
to benefit if some players exit the ferociously-competitive
15-player market. The affected carriers have the option of
bidding in a state auction to win back the permits, but not all
are expected to bid.
Bharti boosted its total subscribers in India to 181.3
million as of end-March, data from the Cellular Operators
Association showed. This is the highest monthly addition for
Bharti since March 2011, when it had signed up 3.2 million
users.
It added 1.8 million subscribers in February and additions
were on average 1.5 million a month in 11 months to February.
"The recent uncertainty with licences is bound to help
incumbents," said Mahesh Uppal, director at telecoms consulting
firm Com First (India).
"My sense is that uncertainty maybe spurring people to move
to an established player like Bharti," he said. India allows
mobile subscribers to switch carriers without having to change
their numbers.
Mobile phone additions in India, the world's second-largest
mobile phone market after China, have slowed in the past year as
the market shows some signs of saturation after high growth and
also as carriers have started disconnecting inactive users.
Many people in India have subscribed to more than one mobile
phone accounts, but do not use all of them regularly. Carriers
are deactivating subscribers who have not used their phones for
six months in a row in a clean-up exercise.
Vodafone's India unit, which is No. 3 carrier by
subscribers, signed up 1 million mobile subscribers in March to
take its total to 150.5 million, data from the Cellular
Operators Association of India showed.
Fourth-ranked Idea Cellular, which had outpaced
bigger rivals in subscriber additions in the past several
months, signed up 2 million mobile subscribers in March to have
a total of 112.7 million. March additions were lower than 2.6
million subscribers it had added in February.
Seventh-ranked Aircel, majority owned by Malaysia's Maxis,
lost a net 0.7 million mobile subscribers in march to have a
total of 62.6 million, but eighth-ranked carrier, Telenor's
India unit, gained 1.3 million mobile phone users in
March to have a total of 42.4 million.
The Telenor's India unit had signed up 2.3 million in
February.
The industry association does not release data on monthly
additions by No.2 mobile carrier Reliance Communications
and sixth-ranked Tata Teleservices.
The telecoms regulator will later release detailed figures
for all companies and the sector. As of February, India had a
total 911 million mobile subscribers.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)