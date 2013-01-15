* Gopal Vittal takes over as India CEO from March 1
* Sri Lanka, Bangladesh ops to be part of international unit
* Kapoor stays on board of Bharti joint venture Indus Towers
(Adds detail, analyst comment)
By Devidutta Tripathy and Aradhana Aravindan
NEW DELHI, Jan 15 Indian mobile phone company
Bharti Airtel Ltd is replacing the chief executive of
its key domestic operations as the group seeks to reverse a
trend of declining profits.
The world's fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier by customers
has struggled to grow amid tough competition in its home market,
which accounts for about 70 percent of its revenue. The Indian
mobile market leader, which also operates in Africa, had posted
11 straight quarters of declining profit in September.
Sanjay Kapoor, a 15-year veteran of the company, will be
replaced by group director of special projects Gopal Vittal as
chief executive of India operations from March 1, the group
controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal said on Tuesday.
Vittal, who rejoined Bharti last year after a stint with
India's largest consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd
, will focus on increasing market share and margins and
also on growing alternate revenue streams such as 3G data and
mobile money, Bharti said.
Bharti Airtel shares jumped in afternoon trade ahead of the
news, with traders attributing the surge to a likely sector-wide
increase in voice call tariffs. The stock closed 5 percent
higher, while rival Idea Cellular climbed 8.4 percent.
Bharti and its rivals in India launched high-speed 3G mobile
data services in early 2011 after spending billions of dollars
to buy airwaves. The premium services, however, have achieved
slower than expected growth.
Indian mobile operators receive 85 percent of their revenue
from voice calls but are increasingly trying to expand
higher-margin data services.
"Until now it has only been about voice. Now it will be
about data, video calling, so many other applications pertaining
to data," said a Mumbai-based telecoms analyst who declined to
be named.
Vittal, with his consumer goods background, is well-placed
to drive the change, the analyst added.
Kapoor, who was Bharti's head of India and South Asia, will
remain on the board of the group's telecoms tower joint venture
Indus Towers. He was not immediately available for comment on
Tuesday.
Apart from India, Bharti operates in Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh in South Asia and 17 countries in Africa. The
company's Bangladesh and Sri Lanka operations will become part
of Bharti's international unit, currently headed by Manoj Kohli.
(Editing by David Goodman)