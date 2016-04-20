A worker cleans a logo of Bharti Airtel at its zonal office building in Chandigarh May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) will sell more than 5 percent stake in its tower arm Bharti Infratel (BHRI.NS) through an open market block deal, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources.

Bharti Airtel owns a 71.7 percent stake in Bharti Infratel, and a 5 percent stake sale in the unit would be worth 37.48 billion rupees ($566.74 million) based on current valuations.

Airtel plans to use the sale proceeds to cut debt, the TV channel reported.

The report did not give a timeline for the planned sale.

($1 = 66.1325 rupees)

(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)