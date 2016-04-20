Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
MUMBAI Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) will sell more than 5 percent stake in its tower arm Bharti Infratel (BHRI.NS) through an open market block deal, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources.
Bharti Airtel owns a 71.7 percent stake in Bharti Infratel, and a 5 percent stake sale in the unit would be worth 37.48 billion rupees ($566.74 million) based on current valuations.
Airtel plans to use the sale proceeds to cut debt, the TV channel reported.
The report did not give a timeline for the planned sale.
($1 = 66.1325 rupees)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.